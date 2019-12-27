Application Deadline: January 15, 2020

Title of Position: Admissions Counselor

Function of Position: Responsible to the Vice President of Admissions and Enrollment for recruitment of students who will develop and succeed in the Bethany Lutheran College environment.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Arrange high school visits with high school counselors; take appropriate admission materials, visit students, and maintain follow-up communication with counselors and students.

Attend scheduled college fairs; prepare booth and materials; visit with students and answer questions.

Maintain student data in computer system and personal logs and follow-up with appropriate correspondence to prospective students and parents via mail, e-mail, or phone.

Be prepared to travel by car and/or plane to destinations as required by schedule.

Set up and facilitate on-line communication with students (email, CRM).

Represent College in a variety of on- and off-campus events and functions. Prepare and make presentations representing Admissions to various groups as required.

Attend professional meetings; read professional materials to develop and maintain up-to-date recruiting philosophies.

Manage the tele center of BLC student callers to prospective students.

Perform other related duties/responsibilities as appropriate or assigned by the Vice President of Admissions and Enrollment.

Minimum qualifications:

Active church membership in Evangelical Lutheran Synod (ELS) or Wisconsin Evangelical Synod (WELS)

Willingness to support mission of Bethany Lutheran College

Bachelor’s degree

One year experience in field preferred

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Able to work days, nights, and weekends

Able to lift, pull, and push up to 50 pounds

Maintain valid driver’s license

Please send resume, cover letter, and application to;

Bethany Lutheran College- Human Resources Office

700 Luther Drive

Mankato, MN 56001; or via scanned email to hr@blc.edu