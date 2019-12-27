Home  >  All Jobs  >  BLC Jobs  >  Admissions Counselor
Students walking to Chapel

Admissions Counselor

 

Application Deadline: January 15, 2020

Title of Position:  Admissions Counselor

Function of Position:  Responsible to the Vice President of Admissions and Enrollment for recruitment of students who will develop and succeed in the Bethany Lutheran College environment.

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Arrange high school visits with high school counselors; take appropriate admission materials, visit students, and maintain follow-up communication with counselors and students.
  • Attend scheduled college fairs; prepare booth and materials; visit with students and answer questions.
  • Maintain student data in computer system and personal logs and follow-up with appropriate correspondence to prospective students and parents via mail, e-mail, or phone.
  • Be prepared to travel by car and/or plane to destinations as required by schedule.
  • Set up and facilitate on-line communication with students (email, CRM).
  • Represent College in a variety of on- and off-campus events and functions. Prepare and make presentations representing Admissions to various groups as required.
  • Attend professional meetings; read professional materials to develop and maintain up-to-date recruiting philosophies.
  • Manage the tele center of BLC student callers to prospective students.
  • Perform other related duties/responsibilities as appropriate or assigned by the Vice President of Admissions and Enrollment.

Minimum qualifications:

  • Active church membership in Evangelical Lutheran Synod (ELS) or Wisconsin Evangelical Synod (WELS)
  • Willingness to support mission of Bethany Lutheran College
  • Bachelor’s degree
  • One year experience in field preferred
  • Excellent oral and written communication skills
  • Able to work days, nights, and weekends
  • Able to lift, pull, and push up to 50 pounds
  • Maintain valid driver’s license

Please send resume, cover letter, and application to;

Bethany Lutheran College- Human Resources Office
700 Luther Drive
Mankato, MN 56001; or via scanned email to hr@blc.edu