Application Deadline: January 15, 2020
Title of Position: Admissions Counselor
Function of Position: Responsible to the Vice President of Admissions and Enrollment for recruitment of students who will develop and succeed in the Bethany Lutheran College environment.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Arrange high school visits with high school counselors; take appropriate admission materials, visit students, and maintain follow-up communication with counselors and students.
- Attend scheduled college fairs; prepare booth and materials; visit with students and answer questions.
- Maintain student data in computer system and personal logs and follow-up with appropriate correspondence to prospective students and parents via mail, e-mail, or phone.
- Be prepared to travel by car and/or plane to destinations as required by schedule.
- Set up and facilitate on-line communication with students (email, CRM).
- Represent College in a variety of on- and off-campus events and functions. Prepare and make presentations representing Admissions to various groups as required.
- Attend professional meetings; read professional materials to develop and maintain up-to-date recruiting philosophies.
- Manage the tele center of BLC student callers to prospective students.
- Perform other related duties/responsibilities as appropriate or assigned by the Vice President of Admissions and Enrollment.
Minimum qualifications:
- Active church membership in Evangelical Lutheran Synod (ELS) or Wisconsin Evangelical Synod (WELS)
- Willingness to support mission of Bethany Lutheran College
- Bachelor’s degree
- One year experience in field preferred
- Excellent oral and written communication skills
- Able to work days, nights, and weekends
- Able to lift, pull, and push up to 50 pounds
- Maintain valid driver’s license
Please send resume, cover letter, and application to;
Bethany Lutheran College- Human Resources Office
700 Luther Drive
Mankato, MN 56001; or via scanned email to hr@blc.edu