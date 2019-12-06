Coordinator of Circulation and Interlibrary Loan

Application Deadline: December 13, 2019
Function of Position: Responsible to the director of library services for coordination of circulation and interlibrary loan activities and assisting with general library duties.
Duties and Responsibilities: 12 Month, full-time position
Circulation (40%)
- Generate and review reports to assess fees and replacement costs.
- Assist with inventory management and communicate with patrons about inventory issues.
- Investigate problems, and email patrons and borrowing libraries regarding overdue materials, fines, and replacement costs as necessary.
- Update and manage circulation-specific functions in Alma, including updating library hours, revising policies and terms of use, and overseeing automatic communication with patrons.
- Prepare and update library signage regarding hours.
- Prepare for and attend pre-graduation events to assure graduates follow up on library business.
Interlibrary Loan (40%)
- Coordinate all interlibrary loan activities, both borrowing and lending, physical and digital, using Alma and OCLC Worldshare.
- Use postage software and carefully package items for shipping to assure the safe arrival of all materials.
- Deliver, pick up, and distribute mail; receive and organize supplies and new materials.
- Understand and stay up-to-date with copyright issues to assure compliance.
- Awareness of and adherence to current accessibility standards concerning digital delivery.
- Collaborate with seminary library to provide their resources to other libraries and set up mutually beneficial policies to assure smooth operation between the college and seminary libraries.
Archives (20%)
- Assist with processing digital archives.
- Work with PALS to assure ease of use of MODS forms and in the creation of forms for unique items.
- Train and manage volunteers and interns, especially as relates to archives and collection development/management.
General Library Duties
- Staff circulation desk as needed by providing prompt and efficient customer service, checking items in and out, answering patron questions regarding policies and procedures, conducting basic reference duties using physical and electronic resources, and assisting patrons with equipment and materials as able, etc.
- Attend meetings and be willing to serve on campus, consortium, and/or other relevant
- Maintain current knowledge of industry standards and new developments in the library field; update and maintain department workflows; oversee appropriate student projects.
- Maintain professional memberships and correspondence with colleagues on and off campus.
- Serve as library liaison to assigned academic departments; develop and maintain LibGuides as assigned.
- Willingness to be cross-trained in and collaborate with other library departments including help with displays, in-house repair, etc.
- Keep the appropriate statistics and prepare analyses for reports.
- Other duties as appropriate and/or assigned by director of library services.
Minimum Qualifications:
- Willingness to support the mission of Bethany Lutheran College
- Bachelor’s degree with at least two years of library or academic experience
- Proficiency in all Office and Drive applications
- Experience using Alma/Primo or other library management system
- Excellent organizational and oral/written communication skills; attention to detail
- Ability to lift, pull, and/or push up to 50 pounds
Preferred Qualifications:
- Familiarity with current copyright law and fair use discourse.
- Experience using scanning hardware and software.
- Alma/Primo certification.
Please send resume, cover letter, and application to;
Bethany Lutheran College- Human Resources Office
700 Luther Drive
Mankato, MN 56001; or via scanned email to hr@blc.edu.