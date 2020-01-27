Assistant/Associate Professor- Mathematics

Application Deadline: February 28, 2020

Job Start Date: July 1, 2020

Bethany Lutheran College, a Christian, coeducational, residential liberal arts college owned and operated by the Evangelical Lutheran Synod, invites applications for a full-time faculty position in mathematics beginning July 1, 2020 .

The mathematics department enjoys a strong collaborative culture with regards to teaching. We seek candidates who will actively contribute to this culture with a commitment to excellence in teaching.

Bethany Lutheran College seeks a candidate who will:

Apply active student-centered pedagogies, employing the use of reasoning and problem-solving to teach critical thinking skills.

Facilitate meaningful mathematical discourse within the classroom.

Support a diverse learning community to achieve higher levels of mathematical thinking.

Contribute to the success of the mathematics majors by advising them through the program and collaborating with them during the senior capstone experience.

Work closely with mathematics faculty to continue to enhance the mathematics major and develop interdisciplinary curricula and/or programs.

Minimum qualifications

D. in mathematics or mathematics education preferred; ABD considered

Teaching experience in mathematics preferred

Experience and/or willingness to teach upper-division mathematics courses in topics such as real analysis, abstract algebra, and advanced applications found in other STEM disciplines is preferred

Compensation:

Salary is commensurate with experience and background; comprehensive benefit program.

About the College

Bethany Lutheran College is a confessional Lutheran institution. As such, we look for individuals who fully embrace our position, which can be found on our synodical website at www.evangelicallutheransynod.org. A dynamic, growing institution, we offer a values-based Christian education that aims to produce well-educated and spiritually grounded students. Our graduates are prepared to be leaders in their chosen vocations and in their communities and churches. Bethany has an outstanding faculty that focuses solely on the undergraduate student. Whether it is an academic, personal or spiritual concern, the Bethany faculty is committed to educating the whole student. Additional information about the College can be found at www.blc.edu.

Application process

Candidates should submit the following:

The BLC online application, found on the right side of the job posting page A letter of interest that addresses qualifications, areas of specialization, and research interests Curriculum vitae Statement of faith and church membership Statement of teaching philosophy Academic transcripts for all college-level education (may be unofficial at this time)

Send all documents to: Academic Search Committee – Mathematics, Bethany Lutheran College, Human Resources Office, 700 Luther Drive, Mankato, MN 56001; or via e-mail attachment to hr@blc.edu.

Review of applications will begin March 3rd and continue until the position is filled.