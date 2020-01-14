Bethany Studios to produce for Fox Sports North

Bethany’s award-winning, student-run video production studio will be producing two live college hockey games for Fox Sports North in the coming weeks. The games will be branded with Fox Sports graphics. Bethany students have been working with Fox’s graphic department to ensure the show is recognized with Fox’s transitions and score graphics.

The first of two Bethany-produced games occurs on Friday, January 17, 2020, featuring Minnesota State University, Mankato versus St. Cloud State University. The second contest pits the Mavericks of Minnesota State versus the Badgers of the University of Wisconsin on February 8.

The February 8 matchup will be a special meeting for the coaches of both programs. Mark Johnson, head coach at Wisconsin, and John Harrington, head coach at Minnesota State, were members of the 1980 Gold Medal United States Men’s Olympic Hockey Team.

Johnson and Harrington both played important roles on the Olympic Team. Johnson led the team with 11 points, including two goals in the “Miracle on Ice” game against the Soviet Union. Harrington tallied an assist on the game-winning goal against the Russians.

Bethany’s production of the hockey game featuring the Olympic teammates will carry a short story about the 40th anniversary of the historic 1980 gold medal Olympic run.

Bethany’s studio has been producing men’s Minnesota State hockey games for the past nineteen years. This partnership has grown over time. In 2015, they began producing women’s hockey and operating the newly installed Daktronics video in the hockey arena giving Bethany students a variety of options to gain real experience.