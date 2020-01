DULUTH, Minn. – Juniors Hanna Geistfeld (Truman, Minn.) and Abby Olson (Montevideo, Minn.) both tallied double doubles in Bethany Lutheran’s (13-2 overall, 6-1 UMAC) 76-58 win over St. Scholastica (5-11, 3-5) Saturday night. Geistfeld finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds while Olson tallied 21 points and 10 rebounds.