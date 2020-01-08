Gratz To Lead Advancement Office

Bethany President Gene Pfeifer announced today that Mr. Bruce Gratz has begun a new role with the College as Vice President of Institutional Advancement, and is now also serving on the President’s Cabinet. Gratz first joined Bethany’s Advancement Department in April 2019.

Gratz is taking on this leadership position at a time when Bethany administrator Art Westphal is beginning a phased retirement from the College. Westphal will continue his service to Bethany, and will remain active with a select group of donors for some time. Westphal will also spend time transitioning his professional relationships with Bethany supporters to other Advancement staff members, and assisting in the change of department leadership to Gratz.

Gratz is a 1984 Bethany alumnus, and has also served on the College’s controlling board, the Board of Regents. He’ll be working with a variety of alumni and of Bethany developing relationships and support opportunities for the College.

Prior to arriving at Bethany, Gratz had been in the banking industry his entire professional career with responsibilities including client portfolio management and branch office and personnel administration. Most recently, he was the senior vice president of commercial lending at a community bank.

After earning his associate in arts degree at Bethany, Gratz attended and earned a bachelor of science degree in commercial economics and agricultural business from South Dakota State University, Brookings (SDSU). He’s also attended the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, earning his Certificate of Executive Leadership—the highest-level certificate available through the Wisconsin School of Business.

Bethany’s Advancement office consists of:

Joni Bode – Data Specialist

Bruce Gratz – Vice President of Institutional Advancement

Christopher Kind – Director of Development

Jake Krier – Manager of Alumni Relations and The Bethany Fund

Connie Meyer – Office Assistant

David Norris – Manager of Visual Media

Lance Schwartz – Director of Institutional Communication

Art Westphal – Senior Development Officer

Paul Wold – Events Coordinator