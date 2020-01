MENOMONIE, Wis.—Freshman Jake Marzinkse (St. Paul) set a new school record in the triple jump at the UW-Stout Open Saturday. No team scores were kept at this competition. He won this event with a jump of 13.55m or 44’5.5″, which broke the previous record of 13.47m or 44’2.5″ held by teammate Keegan Rich (Mount Pleasant, Iowa) set at the Chuck Petersen Open in December.