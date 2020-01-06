Scholarship Program Administrator – Scholarship America

Location: Saint Peter, MN

The Scholarship Program Administrator position contributes to our mission by effectively facilitating a portfolio of scholarship and/or tuition assistance programs through the operational cycle. You will work with client partners to guide them through their program cycle, including client contract approval, student application, evaluation, selection, notification, college payment, and conclusion. The position consults with program sponsors on Scholarship America’s best practices and evaluation of student outcomes against their program goals. Our Scholarship Program Administrator also works with cross-functional internal teams that support program delivery and assists students, parents, and school officials, as well as fellow team members who are also managing portfolios of programs.

Minimum Requirements:

Successful background with client relationships, customer service – managing positive customer engagement

Demonstrated ability to work effectively, efficiently, and cooperatively with other people in on-site and virtual environments

Effective professional communication skills (verbal –phone, written-email, chat, letters, contracts, documentation); may include in-person contact for site visits

Strong time management & prioritization skills to effectively manage competing priorities

Strong attention to detail to ensure programs administered according to contract parameters and timelines

Proficiency with MS Office Suite, SharePoint, & software applications requiring data updates with reporting knowledge

Initiative to analyze and solve problems

Associates Degree

Preferred Requirements:

Understanding of scholarship processes through personal or professional experience

Multi-lingual skills (preferably Spanish)

Bachelor’s Degree – or equivalent experience

Scholarship America’s story begins with an optometrist named Dr. Irving Fradkin, who believed all students deserve the opportunity to attend college and make a better life for themselves. In 1958, he had an idea – he asked everyone in his community to contribute what they could so that every student could get a scholarship. The thought was simple yet profound, and gave hopeful students a better way. Today, we’re still working hard to bring every single student’s dream within reach.

Over more than 60 years, Scholarship America has distributed $4.2 billion to more than 2.5 million students. But the journey is getting more difficult. College prices are skyrocketing. Income inequality is growing. And students are making hard decisions with debt staring them in the face. Simply put, being a student is hard—but we’re here to make it easier. Powered by a passionate team, we advocate, innovate, build partnerships and provide guidance, all for the sake of student success.

With offices in St. Peter & Bloomington, MN plus Washington, D.C., Scholarship America offers our employees a robust total rewards package focused on supporting the health and well-being of our employees now & in the future. We offer comprehensive choices in areas such as insurance (medical, dental, vision, basic life), disability (short-term & long-term), flexible spending accounts (medical & dependent care), and a 403(b) retirement fund with 3% company match. Due to our commitment to excellence to support work/life balance, we offer flexible work schedules which vary dependent upon position, paid time away from work (vacation, sick, personal, designated & floating holidays – 13 days annually), plus employee & dependent educational reimbursement programs which support our overall mission. We also provide a robust learning and development program for our employees to maintain knowledge of our industry and its practices as well as professional development.

More about our values and working at Scholarship America can be found at www.scholarshipamerica.org.

EOE. Veterans/Disabled

Submit resume and application online:

https://workforcenow.adp.com/mascsr/default/mdf/recruitment/recruitment.html?cid=4803858b-974e-40a2-8884-98e0a7f94c36&ccId=19000101_000001&jobId=281760&source=CC3&lang=en_US

