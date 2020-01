ST. BONIFACIUS, Minn. – The Bethany Lutheran women’s basketball team (14-2 overall, 7-1 UMAC) tied the school record with its ninth-straight win in the 78-51 victory over Crown (4-11, 1-7) Wednesday. The Vikings previously won nine consecutive games last season (Jan. 5-Feb. 6, 2019). This win was also the 30th-straight over the Storm in series history.