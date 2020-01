MANKATO, Minn. – The Bethany Lutheran women’s basketball team (16-2 overall, 9-1 UMAC) continued to increase its school record with its 11th-straight win in the 97-64 win over Martin Luther (1-17, 1-9). Junior Natasha Young (Nicollet, Minn.) had a career-high 15 points on the night, with 10 in the second half alone.