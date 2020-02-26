Bethany band to tour Florida

The Bethany Lutheran College Concert Band, under the direction of Professor Benjamin Faugstad, is excited to perform two concerts in Minnesota and six in Florida. Their program features a variety of selections that will entertain and educate audiences of all ages.

The concert will feature The Washington Post March by John Philip Sousa, Joy Revisited by Frank Ticheli, Rippling Watercolors by Brian Balmages, Bayou Breakdown by Brant Karrick, Love’s Old Sweet Song by James Molloy, Star Wars by John Williams, and Camino del Sol by Steve Hodges.

Performance dates, times, and locations for the complete tour include:

• Monday, March 2 at 7:30 p.m., Trinity Chapel, 700 Luther Dr., Mankato, Minnesota*

• Saturday, March 7 at 1:30 p.m., Resurrection Lutheran Church, Winter Haven, Florida

• Sunday, March 8 at 9:30 a.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church, Naples, Florida

• Tuesday, March 10 at 2:30 p.m., Christ Evangelical Lutheran School, Port St. Lucie, Florida

• Tuesday, March 10 at 6:30 p.m., Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, Port St. Lucie, Florida

• Wednesday, March 11 at 2:15 p.m., Peace Lutheran School, Kissimmee, Florida

• Wednesday, March 11 at 4:30 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, Kissimmee, Florida

• Thursday, March 19 at 1:30 p.m., Mt. Olive Lutheran School, Mankato, Minnesota

The concert is expected to be less than an hour from start to finish. A free-will donation is available at each location to help support the tour to Florida. Following the March 2 concert in Mankato, a music alumni reception will be held in Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center (YFAC) room 101. Please send a note to Benjamin Faugstad if you are planning to attend the reception.

*performance streamed live via blc.edu/chapelcast