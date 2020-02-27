Custodian- Men’s Residence Hall

Position Title: Custodian (full-time days) Application Deadline: March 13,2020
Department: Housekeeping Salary Range: $13.00-$14.50/hr
Position summary: Responsible to the Director of Facilities for maintaining a clean, safe, and comfortable environment for student learning, relaxation, and recreation.
Duties and Responsibilities (* essential function):
Facility Operations
*1. Open and close building and interior doors as required.
*2. Check building for immediate housekeeping and maintenance needs.
*3. Maintain inventory of cleaning supplies for buildings.
*4. Assist with set up and take down of equipment and seating for special events as needed.
*5. Remove snow and ice from doorways and walk; salt as needed; assist others with snow removal as required.
*6. Assist in other buildings as required due to illness and vacations.
Housekeeping
*1. Maintain lounges, kitchenettes with general clean up, sweeping floors, vacuuming, garbage removal, and cleaning equipment (stove, microwave, washers, dryers, etc.).
*2. Clean and disinfect bathrooms; re-stock dispensers; empty trash.
*3. Collect garbage and recycling throughout building.
*4. Vacuum, sweep, and mop floors and stairs; dust railings.
*5. Spot clean walls; clean and polish tables, desks and chairs; clean marking boards.
*6. Clean drinking fountains and monitor screens; wash windows.
*7. Complete thorough summer cleaning on special teams: shampoo carpets, strip floor finish and apply new finish, wash windows, wash walls and desks, shampoo chairs.
Work Study Supervision
*1. Train and supervise student employees assigned to buildings.
General
*1. Able to meet attendance requirements.
*2. Able to meet mental/cognitive requirements.
*3. Able to meet physical requirements.
4. Perform other related duties/responsibilities as appropriate or assigned by director of facilities.
Minimum Qualifications
- willingness to support the mission of Bethany Lutheran College
- Experience operating industrial cleaning equipment
- Good oral and written communication skills
- Ability to add and subtract
- Ability to read gauges on equipment
- Able to climb ladders
- Able to lift, pull, and push up to 50 pounds
Please send all application materials to hr@blc.edu