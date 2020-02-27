Custodian- Men’s Residence Hall

Position Title: Custodian (full-time days) Application Deadline: March 13,2020

Department: Housekeeping Salary Range: $13.00-$14.50/hr

Position summary: Responsible to the Director of Facilities for maintaining a clean, safe, and comfortable environment for student learning, relaxation, and recreation.

Duties and Responsibilities (* essential function):

Facility Operations

*1. Open and close building and interior doors as required.

*2. Check building for immediate housekeeping and maintenance needs.

*3. Maintain inventory of cleaning supplies for buildings.

*4. Assist with set up and take down of equipment and seating for special events as needed.

*5. Remove snow and ice from doorways and walk; salt as needed; assist others with snow removal as required.

*6. Assist in other buildings as required due to illness and vacations.

Housekeeping

*1. Maintain lounges, kitchenettes with general clean up, sweeping floors, vacuuming, garbage removal, and cleaning equipment (stove, microwave, washers, dryers, etc.).

*2. Clean and disinfect bathrooms; re-stock dispensers; empty trash.

*3. Collect garbage and recycling throughout building.

*4. Vacuum, sweep, and mop floors and stairs; dust railings.

*5. Spot clean walls; clean and polish tables, desks and chairs; clean marking boards.

*6. Clean drinking fountains and monitor screens; wash windows.

*7. Complete thorough summer cleaning on special teams: shampoo carpets, strip floor finish and apply new finish, wash windows, wash walls and desks, shampoo chairs.

Work Study Supervision

*1. Train and supervise student employees assigned to buildings.

General

*1. Able to meet attendance requirements.

*2. Able to meet mental/cognitive requirements.

*3. Able to meet physical requirements.

4. Perform other related duties/responsibilities as appropriate or assigned by director of facilities.

Minimum Qualifications

willingness to support the mission of Bethany Lutheran College

Experience operating industrial cleaning equipment

Good oral and written communication skills

Ability to add and subtract

Ability to read gauges on equipment

Able to climb ladders

Able to lift, pull, and push up to 50 pounds

Please send all application materials to hr@blc.edu