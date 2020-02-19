Customer & Operations Support – Scholarship America

Scholarship America, a Star Tribune Top Workplace, is looking for individuals to join our team with a commitment to helping students achieve their dreams of higher education. Our team members are motivated by our vision to create an America where every student’s educational dreams can come true. Our office in St. Peter, MN provides employees with a team-based, flexible work schedule, which is an employee top-rated benefit within our organization due to our commitment to supporting a healthy work/life balance. Our traditional hours from which employees flex around are Monday-Friday from 8:00 am – 4:30 pm. Scholarship America also has a strong learning and development culture that supports professional growth for all employees across foundational and job-specific skills.

The Customer & Operations Support position contributes to our mission by providing quality scholarship program processing support to our Operations department through internal systems, reporting, and general administrative duties. In addition, the position provides backup for Customer Service Representatives in the Contact Center working with students, parents, and school officials to address their questions on the scholarship application process.

Essential Job Functions:

Ensure quality, accuracy and timeliness in support of Operations department activities (data entry, payment disbursements, inquires and resolution).

Create letters, reports, spreadsheets, and documents using standard and customized software and systems for scholarship and tuition reimbursement programs.

Data entry of scholarship program details in proprietary software systems capturing milestones, deadlines, and program attributes from client documentation; update material on an annual basis as applicable.

Create and send bulk email notifications using specialized software.

Use written and verbal communication skills to communicate effectively with internal customers.

Provides Customer Service support by interacting with students, parents, high school and university officials, and other constituents by providing accurate and timely program information and problem solving with a student-centered approach.

Minimum Requirements:

Highly organized, strong attention to detail in order to produce the highest quality work, including follow-up and follow through while multi-tasking (i.e. software applications, email, chat, and phone).

Ability to analyze information and evaluating results to choose the best solution and solve problems.

Computer knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook with strong data entry skills.

Demonstrated ability to communicate, listen to and understand information and ideas presented in order to prioritize and execute work assignments.

Ability to work cooperatively in a team setting.

Previous experience in direct internal or external customer support through phone and/or email interaction.

Preferred Requirements:

Two year degree in business or related field of study.

1-3 years professional office experience.

Experience with implementing new software technology into workflow.

Strong mathematical comprehension for financial calculations accuracy.

Experience with 10 key calculator for financial aid payment verification.

Proficiency with Microsoft Access.

Application deadline: March 1, 2020 or until filled

Submit resume and application online: https://workforcenow.adp.com/mascsr/default/mdf/recruitment/recruitment.html?cid=4803858b-974e-40a2-8884-98e0a7f94c36&ccId=19000101_000001&jobId=283221&source=CC3&lang=en_US

EOE. Veterans/Disabled

Sheila Ludewig | Senior Human Resources Generalist

Scholarship America® | ScholarshipAmerica.org

507-931-0402

sludewig@scholarshipamerica.org