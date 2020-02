MANKATO, Minn. – The Bethany Lutheran men’s basketball team (19-6 overall, 14-2 UMAC) defeated UW-Superior (16-9, 13-3) 92-75 Saturday. With the victory, the Vikings solidified the No. 2 seed for the UMAC Conference Tournament next week and will host the YellowJackets, the No. 3 seed, Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 5:30 p.m.