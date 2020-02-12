Home  >  Vikings  >  Men's Basketball  >  Mayfield Sets Single Season Record in Assists in Loss to Northwestern
Mayfield Sets Single Season Record in Assists in Loss to Northwestern

Mayfield Sets Single Season Record in Assists in Loss to Northwestern

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Sophomore Cire Mayfield (St. Louis Park, Minn.) set the single season record in assists Wednesday in Bethany Lutheran (16-6 overall, 11-2 UMAC) 103-82 loss to Northwestern (17-6, 13-1). Mayfield surpassed the previous record of 153 with 6:55 left in the second half as he fed junior Jared Milinkovich (New Prague, Minn.) for the layup. The assist total was previously achieved by Neil Echten in 2017-18 and Tommy Saffert in 2007-08.