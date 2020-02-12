Mayfield Sets Single Season Record in Assists in Loss to Northwestern

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Sophomore Cire Mayfield (St. Louis Park, Minn.) set the single season record in assists Wednesday in Bethany Lutheran (16-6 overall, 11-2 UMAC) 103-82 loss to Northwestern (17-6, 13-1). Mayfield surpassed the previous record of 153 with 6:55 left in the second half as he fed junior Jared Milinkovich (New Prague, Minn.) for the layup. The assist total was previously achieved by Neil Echten in 2017-18 and Tommy Saffert in 2007-08.