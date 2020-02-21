Men’s Basketball Concludes Regular Season Against UW-Superior

MANKATO, Minn.– The Bethany Lutheran men’s basketball team (18-6 overall, 13-2 UMAC) concludes the regular season against UW-Superior (16-8, 13-2) Saturday at 3 p.m. The men’s basketball class of 2020 will be recognized before the game. The Vikings and the YellowJackets are tied for second in the conference standings. Both teams have clinched bids in the upcoming conference tournament and the programs will turn around and face each other next Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m. The game location will be based on the outcome of Saturday’s contest.