MANKATO, Minn.– The Bethany Lutheran men’s basketball team (15-5 overall, 10-1 UMAC) opens a three-game road trip Wednesday against North Central (5-14, 2-8) at 5:30 p.m. The Vikings are tied for first and the Rams are tied for sixth in the conference standings. BLC enters the week on a ten-game winning streak and NCU has dropped its last two-straight.