MANKATO, Minn – Junior Kenlie Pytleski (East Chain, Minn.) had a career-high 20 points in Bethany Lutheran’s (20-3 overall, 13-2 UMAC) 82-63 win over Crown (4-20, 1-14) Wednesday. She was one of three Vikings in double figures as classmate Abby Olson (Montevideo, Minn.) led all scorers with 24 points and classmate Hanna Geistfeld (Truman, Minn.) had a double double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.