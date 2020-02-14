Softball Season Preview

MANKATO, Minn.— The Bethany Lutheran softball schedule features the strongest schedule the program has seen under fourth-year head coach Dan Nessler. "We’re trying not to always classify the success by the number of total wins," he said in his preseason remarks. "The reason I say that is we had a strong schedule last year, but not nearly as strong as this year. When we look at our first 18 game through dome ball here and on our trip in Arizona, we play a lot of teams that were in the NCAA Regional tournament last year. Quite frankly, that’s where I want to go with the program; those are the kind of teams I want to compete with, so we have to play them.