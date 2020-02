MANKATO, Minn. – The Bethany Lutheran men’s basketball team (20-6 overall) defeated UW-Superior (16-10) 92-72 Wednesday. With the victory, the Vikings advanced to the UMAC Tournament Championship Game. BLC will host St. Scholastica Saturday at 5 p.m. as the Saints upset top-seed Northwestern, 85-82, in the other semifinal game. This will be the program’s fourth appearance in the title game in program history.