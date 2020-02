MANKATO, Minn. – The Bethany Lutheran men’s basketball team (18-6 overall, 13-2 UMAC) defeated Crown (9-14, 7-8) 98-90 Wednesday. The score in the second half remained close as neither team led by more than four points and was tied for the final time at 63 all with 9:50 to play. The Vikings responded with a 12-3 run over the next two minutes to take the nine-point lead (77-68).