MANKATO, Minn.– The Bethany Lutheran women’s basketball team (20-3 overall, 13-2 UMAC) concludes the regular season as it hosts UW-Superior (17-7, 13-2) Saturday at 4:45 p.m. The two teams are tied for first, so the winner of this contest will be the UMAC regular season conference champion and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament next week.