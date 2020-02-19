Women’s Soccer Announces ID Camp Dates

MANKATO, Minn. – The Bethany Lutheran women’s soccer ID camp is designed to give high school girls soccer players access to Bethany’s women’s soccer staff and typical practice sessions. This camp provides players with the opportunity to ask questions about the program, learn the coaching styles and personalities of the staff, meet with some of the current players, and see the Bethany campus including the new state of the art turf field where practices will take place. There will also be an time to do a campus tour and learn more about the admissions process as well as ask questions related to majors and other opportunities at BLC.