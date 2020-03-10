Audio Visual Production Intern – Mediacom

Job Summary:
Under general supervision, define appropriate and engaging audio/video solutions including the creative and interactive elements, talent, storyboarding, shoot planning and execution, editing, formatting, distribution and access.
Location/Hours:
• Chanhassen, MN Lakes
• Monday – Thursday 8am – 5pm
Essential Responsibilities:
• Assist production supervisor with any taping of live events and shows
• Perform video editing functions
• Assist with sound and any sound editing when needed
• Assist in developing alternative methods for edits
• Perform other duties as required or assigned
• Essential Qualifications:
Working Environment:
A self starter that requires little if no supervision
Experience, Education and Certifications:
• Must be pursuing a degree (2 or 4 year degree) in the audio/visual/ multimedia production field
• High School Diploma or equivalent (required)
• Strong technical skills with video, audio and photo editing software preferred
• Good interpersonal skills
• Proven creative skills with excellent attention to detail
• Flexible to work hours needed according to projects
Email Mediacom Recruiter Directly at: bbaedke@mediacomcc.com