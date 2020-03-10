Audio Visual Production Intern – Mediacom

Job Summary:

Under general supervision, define appropriate and engaging audio/video solutions including the creative and interactive elements, talent, storyboarding, shoot planning and execution, editing, formatting, distribution and access.

Location/Hours:

• Chanhassen, MN Lakes

• Monday – Thursday 8am – 5pm

Essential Responsibilities:

• Assist production supervisor with any taping of live events and shows

• Perform video editing functions

• Assist with sound and any sound editing when needed

• Assist in developing alternative methods for edits

• Perform other duties as required or assigned

• Essential Qualifications:

Working Environment:

A self starter that requires little if no supervision

Experience, Education and Certifications:

• Must be pursuing a degree (2 or 4 year degree) in the audio/visual/ multimedia production field

• High School Diploma or equivalent (required)

• Strong technical skills with video, audio and photo editing software preferred

• Good interpersonal skills

• Proven creative skills with excellent attention to detail

• Flexible to work hours needed according to projects

Email Mediacom Recruiter Directly at: bbaedke@mediacomcc.com