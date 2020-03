MANKATO, Minn. – The Bethany Lutheran men’s basketball team (21-6 overall) will face No. 13 WashU (20-5) in the NCAA Tournament First Round Friday, March 6. Game time is yet to be announced. No. 10 Nebraska Wesleyan will serve as host. The other Friday game No. 10 Nebraska Wesleyan (24-3) and Webster (19-8). Friday’s winners will advance to Saturday’s Second Round game.