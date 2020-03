MANKATO, Minn. – The Bethany Lutheran women’s basketball team (22-3 overall) will face No. 6/9 Bethel (26-1) in St. Paul in the NCAA Tournament First Round Friday, March 6. Game time is yet to be announced. The Royals will serve as hosts. The other Friday game features UW-Oshkosh and Edgewood. Friday’s winners will advance to Saturday’s Second Round game.