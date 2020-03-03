Bethany suspending international travel due to coronavirus concerns

Bethany Lutheran College announced today that all college-sponsored international travel leaving the United States will be suspended immediately. This suspension of international travel includes Bethany’s engagement with upcoming trips planned to Israel and Italy. The suspension also impacts and prohibits any planned, new international study trips until further notice.

The College administration’s decision to suspend international travel is being taken as a proactive stance with regard to the potential spread of the coronavirus, and out of concern for the safety of Bethany Lutheran College students and staff.

The College is also monitoring individual situations wherein Bethany students are currently studying abroad, however these students will not be required to return to the United States at this time.

Bethany Lutheran College will continue to closely monitor the coronavirus situation, and will provide additional updates on the subject as new and pertinent information becomes known.