BLC campus update – March 24, 2020

Mayo Express Care on campus now closed

To reduce face-to-face patient encounters, Bethany’s Mayo Clinic Express Care Clinic has suspended on-campus operations until further notice. Anyone with questions about potential COVID-19 symptoms are encouraged to call their primary physician.

Library offering limited services

The library is offering curbside pickup for physical materials from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Peruse the catalog, and email them the things you would like. They will pick them, check them out, and meet you at the door. Books, movies, board games – they’re extending checkout periods and not charging for overdue items.

Electronic resources are still available for all current faculty, staff, and students. Start at the library homepage and login with your Bethany credentials when prompted.

Many vendors are eliminating paywalls for educational materials and entertainment. They’re keeping a Google Doc updated as more become available.