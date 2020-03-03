Geistfeld, Jones Headline All-Conference Awards

ST. PAUL, Minn. – For the first time in program history, Bethany Lutheran College captured the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) women’s basketball championship after an impressive 14-2 before collecting a second-straight postseason title Saturday. Following their outstanding season, the Vikings have been rewarded taking two of the top three honors announced with the 2019-20 UMAC women’s basketball postseason awards and all-conference list Tuesday.