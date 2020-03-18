Good Samaritan – multiple positions and locations

Good Samaritan Comforcare Austin and Good Samaritan Albert Lea are hiring!! Good Samaritan Withrop is hiring! Come join our team!
Good Samaritan is the largest provider of senior services in the United States with 260 locations nationwide; we are part of the Sanford Health family of companies.
We offer: Competitive wages, great benefit, scholarships for continued nursing studies, room for advancement!!
Comforecare Austin is a 42 bed facility; long term care and TCU. Apply now!
Registered Nurse: https://bit.ly/33gjVAS
C.N.A.: https://bit.ly/2U1SPcK
Good Samaritan Albert Lea is an 85 bed; long term care and TCU facility.
Apply now:
RN: https://bit.ly/38K5Mgx
C.N.A. https://bit.ly/39PEGG6
Good Samaritan Winthrop is a 32 bed facility; LTC and TCU!
Director of Nursing: https://bit.ly/2IS4Lsj
C.N.A.: https://bit.ly/2TWqYM7
Resident Assistant: https://bit.ly/2IS1Csm
Regional C.N.A.: https://bit.ly/38ZcX4K
You can also call Marguerite Hanbery, Recruiter, at
612-710-2732; mhanbery@good-sam.com for more information.