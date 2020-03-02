Men’s Basketball All-Conference Awards Announced

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Bethany Lutheran men’s basketball team had two First-team All-Conference selections in senior Trenton Krueger (Eagan, Minn.) and sophomore Cire Mayfield (St. Louis Park, Minn.). This was Krueger’s second First-team nod and third career All-Conference honor and was the second-straight First-team selection for Mayfield. This was also the first time the Vikings had multiple First-team honorees since the 2011-12 season.