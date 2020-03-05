Office Assistant – Pond View Heights Luxury Apartments

Job Description:

We are looking for a powerful

Office/Personal Assistant for low

maintenance work, as long as 20 hours out

of every week/$18.00 every hour.

Obligations incorporate, however aren’t

constrained to:

– Receiving mail

– Ordering office supplies

– Handling Accounts Payable/Receivables

– Purchasing items

– Coordinating item transporting and

getting

– Answering telephones

Having a comprehension of QuickBooks Pro

is an or more, however isn’t vital

Getting things done is important inside

this job – including picking ukp tests,

making little conveyances/returns.

Intrigued candidate should answer with

resume to derrickisabella@realtyagent.com

You will be working pretty autonomously

most days, so this is an overly

significant quality to have Task-Oriented,

with the capacity to start the finish for

task fruition,

Exceptionally Organized and Detail

Oriented The capacity to sort out your

work process and organize in like manner.

Thank you

Derrick Isabella.