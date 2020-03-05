Office Assistant – Pond View Heights Luxury Apartments

Company Address: 1015 Hope St, Mankato, MN 56001
Company Website: http://www.lormarproperties.com
Email: derrickisabella@realtyagent.com
Job Title: Office Assistant
Telephone: 507-345-8892
We are looking for a powerful
Office/Personal Assistant for low
maintenance work, as long as 20 hours out
of every week/$18.00 every hour.
Obligations incorporate, however aren’t
constrained to:
– Receiving mail
– Ordering office supplies
– Handling Accounts Payable/Receivables
– Purchasing items
– Coordinating item transporting and
getting
– Answering telephones
Having a comprehension of QuickBooks Pro
is an or more, however isn’t vital
Getting things done is important inside
this job – including picking ukp tests,
making little conveyances/returns.
Intrigued candidate should answer with
resume to derrickisabella@realtyagent.com
You will be working pretty autonomously
most days, so this is an overly
significant quality to have Task-Oriented,
with the capacity to start the finish for
task fruition,
Exceptionally Organized and Detail
Oriented The capacity to sort out your
work process and organize in like manner.
Thank you
Derrick Isabella.