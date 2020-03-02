Statement on Coronavirus and Spring Break travel for students

Bethany is remaining current on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak that originated Wuhan, China, and has begun to spread around the globe. We are monitoring developments, reviewing our protocols, and preparing for appropriate actions as the situation potentially evolves.

Just as done for previous flu outbreaks (such as the H1N1 virus in 2009), the College is and will work closely with the CDC, MN Public Health, Boynton Health Services at the University of Minnesota, and Mayo Clinic who operates the Express Care Clinic on our campus. At the time of writing this notice, there are no known cases of coronavirus in the state of Minnesota, and none of our campus community has recently traveled to Wuhan, China. As with any other virus, the best way to prevent infection is to avoid being exposed to a virus. You can help to prevent the spread of any respiratory virus by doing the following:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

• Avoid close contact with persons who have respiratory illness symptoms

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

• Stay home when you are sick

For those of you traveling for Spring Break, please stay current with COVID-19 developments and travel advice found at the CDC travel site. Exercise caution while traveling for Spring Break, practice the above prevention points, and don’t come back after break if you are sick.

As epidemics/pandemics can change quickly and unpredictably, it will be important to stay updated on the latest Bethany Lutheran College information regarding Coronavirus. It is our intent to not overload you with information, but campus updates will be sent as deemed necessary. If you have questions specifically related to the Coronavirus, you may go directly to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) webpage.

Theodore Manthe, Ph.D., Vice President of Student Affairs