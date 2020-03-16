UMAC Announces Cancellations in Response to COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn.—Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and in consideration of the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and campus communities, the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) Council of Presidents and Chancellors announced Monday, March 16, that they have unanimously voted to cancel all remaining regular season conference contests for the 2020 spring sports season including the sports of baseball, softball, men’s tennis and women’s tennis. In addition, the Council unanimously voted to cancel the postseason tournaments and championship events for 2020 spring sports including baseball, softball, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, men’s outdoor track and field and women’s outdoor track and field. As part of this decision, the conference will not recognize any further UMAC weekly awards or any all-conference and postseason honors or academic all-conference honorees.