INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The impact from the COVID-19 virus has been significantly felt across the NCAA’s 1,100-plus institutions and nearly 500,000 student-athletes. On March 12, the global health threat led to the cancellation of the remaining NCAA winter and spring championships. Seasons were canceled before they started. Others ended abruptly. Universities across the country have since shifted to online learning for the rest of the semester. A new normal is still being formed, as the NCAA and its members work together to navigate these difficult times. We do so #UnitedAsOne.