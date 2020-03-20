Women’s Basketball Season Recap

MANKATO, Minn.– The Bethany Lutheran women’s basketball team finished with an overall record of 24-4, swept the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) regular season and conference tournament championships, and made its second-straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Vikings earned their first NCAA Tournament win in the 62-58 First-round victory over then-No. 6/6 Bethel. This was the first victory in the NCAA Tournament for any women’s basketball team in UMAC history.