Application Deadline: May 22, 2020

Job Start Date: July 1, 2020

Are you an impact maker? Do you have the skills to influence the next generation of insightful and hungry business leaders? Do you have what it takes to join a growing and innovative team that is looking to develop influencers in the work world? If so, we would love to hear from you!

Bethany Lutheran College, a Christian, coeducational, liberal arts college owned and operated by the Evangelical Lutheran Synod, invites applications for a full-time faculty position in business administration beginning July 1, 2020. The Business Administration department seeks a candidate who will:

Teach a variety of undergraduate courses with an emphasis on sports management, sport marketing and various finance courses

Oversee internships and practica.

Direct and advise business administration majors.

Work with business administration faculty to develop related curricula.

Minimum Qualifications

Ph.D. in business preferred, Master’s in business required; ABD considered.

Teaching experience in business fields preferred

Demonstration of professional and/or community involvement

Compensation

Salary is commensurate with experience and background; comprehensive benefit package.

About the College

Bethany Lutheran College is a confessional Lutheran institution. As such, we look for individuals who fully embrace our position, which can be found on our synodical website at www.evangelicallutheransynod.org. Additional information about the College can be found at www.blc.edu.

Application process

Candidates should submit the following:

1. A letter of interest that addresses qualifications, areas of specialization, and research interests

2. Curriculum vitae

3. Statement of faith and church membership

4. Statement of teaching philosophy

5. Academic transcripts for all college-level education

6. Three current letters of professional recommendation, at least one of which addresses teaching

Please send information to:

Academic Search Committee – Business

Bethany Lutheran College

Human Resources Office

700 Luther Drive, Mankato, MN 56001

e-mail: hr@blc.edu

Review of applications will begin May 15, 2020 and continue until the position is filled.