Bethany participates in community-wide PPE collection effort

Bethany took part in a community-wide effort to locate and secure personal protective equipment that was donated to Mankato area clinics, assisted living facilities, healthcare operations, and rehabilitation centers. The College was able to fill the back of an SUV with various items ranging from protective gowns to gloves.

The effort was led by Greater Mankato Growth. Bethany is a longstanding member of the community business organization. Input on need was provided by the Greater Mankato Area United Way with input from Mankato-ares emergency response staff. Prior to this donation, Bethany also sold protective gloves at cost to a regional hospital.