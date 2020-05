MANKATO, Minn. – In the next episode of the Bethany Vikings Podcast, Brock Aaker speaks with UMAC Commissioner, Corey Borchardt, about the impacts of COVID-19 and later hosts Hanna Geistfeld (women’s basketball), Sarah Presler (women’s cross country, softball, women’s track and field), Logan Nissen (baseball) and Keegan Rich (men’s track and field) in the initials game.