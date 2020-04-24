Scholarship winners announced for Fall 2020

Bethany Lutheran College announced today the recipients of competitive academic scholarships for the Fall 2020 incoming class. The awards are in the form of two prestigious scholarships—the Marvin G. Meyer Scholarship and the S.C. Ylvisaker Scholarship.

Dr. Marvin G. Meyer was president of Bethany Lutheran College from 1982 to 2002. The primary purpose of the scholarship is to provide encouragement to young men and women who desire a Christian education. This scholarship is awarded to one entering freshman student each year who most excels in scholarship and the virtues and values that exemplify Bethany Lutheran College. The value of the scholarship is full tuition, current value $27,700, and is renewable for four years.

Dr. Sigurd Christian Ylvisaker was president of Bethany Lutheran College from 1930 to 1950. He was a devoted theologian, scholar, teacher and administrator. In order to honor Dr. Ylvisaker and to continue to promote his objectives on Bethany’s campus, a scholarship fund was developed. The scholarship, offered to four freshman students each year, is valued at $16,000 per year and is renewable for four years.

The 2020 award recipients are:

Marvin G Meyer Scholarship Winner

Tristen Lindell (West Lutheran High School, Plymouth, Minnesota) Intended major(s): business administration and legal studies

S.C. Ylvisaker Scholarship Winners