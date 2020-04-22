UMAC Lessons from Leaders: Ryan Kragh, Bethany Lutheran

ST. PAUL– The Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) Lessons from Leaders video series is released Wednesdays in 2019-20 and features Commissioner Corey Borchardt interviewing conference coaches about their success within the conference and at the regional and national levels. The series promotes coaches who have helped enhance the identity and image of the conference as whole. The interviewees include coaches who either won a UMAC regular season or postseason title in 2018-19 or were featured as a UMAC Coach of the Decade during the conference’s “10-Year Celebration.”