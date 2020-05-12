Home  >  All Jobs  >  BLC Jobs  >  Head Coach- Men’s & Women’s Tennis
tennis courts with ball scattered on them

Head Coach- Men’s & Women’s Tennis

 

Application Deadline: May 22, 2020

Job Start Date: July 1, 2020

Responsibilities:

Head Coach  – Could become full-time with the additions of other duties.

  • Oversee the development and promotion of a competitive tennis program, including competition schedule, budget, assistant coach and student manager selection and training, camp, fund raising, and travel logistics.
  • Recruit student-athletes through high school and community college visits, campus visits, and electronic and social media.
  • Develop student-athlete physical, spiritual, emotional, academic, and psychological skills and well-being.
  • Develop, implement, and evaluate drills, practice plans, conditioning programs, and competition strategies.
  • Maintain student-athlete files
  • Assist with competition management of contests as needed; coordinate competition logistics and assist with maintaining accurate statistics.
  • Engage with College constituents such as alumni and local communities.
  • Attend local, regional, and national professional development clinics, conventions, and seminars.
  • Research, refine, and continue to develop knowledge of tennis rules, regulations, and policies affecting responsibilities.
  • Maintain First Aid and CPR certification.

Minimum qualifications: 

  • Desire to support the mission of Bethany Lutheran College
  • Bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution; master’s preferred (required for teaching and some professional staff positions)
  • Coaching/recruiting experience at the collegiate level preferred
  • Knowledge of NCAA rules
  • Strong interpersonal and organizational skills
  • Excellent oral and written communication skills
  • Ability to recruit, develop, motivate and develop student athletes
  • Able to lift, pull, push up to 50 pounds
  • Maintain valid driver’s license

Starting salary range:  commensurate with qualifications

Start date:  July 1, 2020

Application Process:

  • Candidates should submit a letter of interest that addresses qualifications and area of specialization, and a resume.
  • Complete a Bethany Lutheran College employment application form found online.

Send Information to:

Bethany Lutheran College- Human Resources Office
Position – Head Coach, Men’s & Women’s Tennis
700 Luther Drive
Mankato, MN 56001; or via scanned email to hr@blc.edu