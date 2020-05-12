Head Coach- Men’s & Women’s Tennis

Application Deadline: May 22, 2020
Job Start Date: July 1, 2020
Responsibilities:
Head Coach – Could become full-time with the additions of other duties.
- Oversee the development and promotion of a competitive tennis program, including competition schedule, budget, assistant coach and student manager selection and training, camp, fund raising, and travel logistics.
- Recruit student-athletes through high school and community college visits, campus visits, and electronic and social media.
- Develop student-athlete physical, spiritual, emotional, academic, and psychological skills and well-being.
- Develop, implement, and evaluate drills, practice plans, conditioning programs, and competition strategies.
- Maintain student-athlete files
- Assist with competition management of contests as needed; coordinate competition logistics and assist with maintaining accurate statistics.
- Engage with College constituents such as alumni and local communities.
- Attend local, regional, and national professional development clinics, conventions, and seminars.
- Research, refine, and continue to develop knowledge of tennis rules, regulations, and policies affecting responsibilities.
- Maintain First Aid and CPR certification.
Minimum qualifications:
- Desire to support the mission of Bethany Lutheran College
- Bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution; master’s preferred (required for teaching and some professional staff positions)
- Coaching/recruiting experience at the collegiate level preferred
- Knowledge of NCAA rules
- Strong interpersonal and organizational skills
- Excellent oral and written communication skills
- Ability to recruit, develop, motivate and develop student athletes
- Able to lift, pull, push up to 50 pounds
- Maintain valid driver’s license
Starting salary range: commensurate with qualifications
Start date: July 1, 2020
Application Process:
- Candidates should submit a letter of interest that addresses qualifications and area of specialization, and a resume.
- Complete a Bethany Lutheran College employment application form found online.
Send Information to:
Bethany Lutheran College- Human Resources Office
Position – Head Coach, Men’s & Women’s Tennis
700 Luther Drive
Mankato, MN 56001; or via scanned email to hr@blc.edu