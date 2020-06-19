Security Officer

Application Deadline: Friday July 10, 2020

Start Date: Monday July 27, 2020

Security/Parking Officer: Part-time 20-25 hours (daytime)

Position Description: Assist Dean of Students with day-time security/parking enforcement, security presence, and response to security calls during the day primarily consisting of lock-outs.

Minimum qualifications:

willingness to support the mission of Bethany Lutheran College

AA degree or equivalent preferred

two years experience in related field

familiarity with law enforcement or security practices preferred

excellent oral and written communication skills

ability to lift, pull, push up to 50 pounds

maintain valid driver’s license

Please send all application materials to hr@blc.edu