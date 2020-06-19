Security Officer

Application Deadline: Friday July 10, 2020
Start Date: Monday July 27, 2020
Security/Parking Officer: Part-time 20-25 hours (daytime)
Position Description: Assist Dean of Students with day-time security/parking enforcement, security presence, and response to security calls during the day primarily consisting of lock-outs.
Minimum qualifications:
- willingness to support the mission of Bethany Lutheran College
- AA degree or equivalent preferred
- two years experience in related field
- familiarity with law enforcement or security practices preferred
- excellent oral and written communication skills
- ability to lift, pull, push up to 50 pounds
- maintain valid driver’s license
Please send all application materials to hr@blc.edu