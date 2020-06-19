Home  >  All Jobs  >  BLC Jobs  >  Security Officer
Honsey Hall

Security Officer

 

Application Deadline: Friday July 10, 2020

Start Date: Monday July 27, 2020

Security/Parking Officer: Part-time 20-25 hours (daytime)

Position Description: Assist Dean of Students with day-time security/parking enforcement, security presence, and response to security calls during the day primarily consisting of lock-outs.

Minimum qualifications:

  • willingness to support the mission of Bethany Lutheran College
  •  AA degree or equivalent preferred
  •  two years experience in related field
  •  familiarity with law enforcement or security practices preferred
  •  excellent oral and written communication skills
  •  ability to lift, pull, push up to 50 pounds
  •  maintain valid driver’s license

Please send all application materials to hr@blc.edu