New Information Regarding Fall 2020 Semester

July 9, 2020

Bethany Lutheran College President Gene Pfeifer released both a letter to Bethany Community and a video with new details about plans to open the campus on time in August.

Bethany’s classes for the Fall 2020 Semester will be delivered using the HyFlex model. HyFlex learning involves the delivery of courses that “enable flexible participation for students whereby they may choose to attend face-to-face synchronous class sessions or complete course learning activities online without physically attending class.” During the current pandemic, this model is being adapted to enable educational institutions to serve students who may not be able to physically attend classes due to distance, illness, or lack of physical classroom space. The focus is on providing a high-quality educational experience for students whether they attend face-to-face, synchronously via video conferencing, or in some limited cases, asynchronously.

Students are encouraged to visit the Q & A information about the Fall 2020 Semester found on the Covid-19 resource page.