UMAC Provides Additional Updates on Fall 2020

ST. PAUL, Minn.— Following extensive deliberations and meetings of various UMAC governance groups throughout the past three months assessing the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) Council of Presidents and Chancellors has voted to modify the timing of conference competition and championships for fall sports classified as high-risk by the NCAA Sports Science Institute (SSI) which includes football, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball.