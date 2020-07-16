UMAC Provides Update on Fall 2020

ST. PAUL, Minn.— The Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) announced Thursday its intention to continue pursuing fall athletics competition under revised scheduling formats and resocialization protocols following a recommendation from the UMAC Athletics Directors Council that was supported by the Council of Presidents and Chancellors on Wednesday, July 15. Bethany Lutheran plans to proceed with its fall sports schedules, unless impacted by opponent’s campus decisions. Any updates to contests will be posted on blcvikings.com.