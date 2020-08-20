Carrie Pfeifer

Education

Doctorate in Education from Nova Southeastern University-Fischler School of Education

Master of Science in Education in Curriculum and Instruction-Minnesota State Mankato

Bachelor of Science in Education-Martin Luther College

Academic Interests and Specialties

Special Education Curriculum and Instruction The Science of Reading

Professional Background

Carrie is the chair of the Bethany Lutheran College Education Department and a member of the graduate faculty at Martin Luther College. She has presented to a wide variety of public and private school faculties on topics related to literacy instruction, differentiated instruction, special education, autism, and general topics related to curriculum and instruction. Carrie is an active program reviewer for the Minnesota Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board (PELSB) and a certified trainer for literacy curriculum and instruction for the Minnesota Department of Education.

Research

Dissertation: An Evaluation of Inclusive Practices Within a Private School Setting (2008) Nova Southeastern University

Affiliations

Carrie is a member of Minnesota Association for Colleges of Teacher Education (MACTE), Council for Exceptional Children (CEC), and Association for Supervisors and Curriculum Development (ASCD).

Awards

2005 Nomination for Teacher of the Year -Minnesota Private School Council