David Reagles

Education
- Ph.D., History and Culture, DrewUniversity (2018)
- M.A., History of Christianity, Wheaton College (2013)
Academic Interests and Specialties
- Modern British and European History
- The History of the Book and the History of Reading Malcolm Muggeridge
- The History of Emotions
- The History of Empire and Colonialism
- The History of Christianity Theories of Secularization
Research
My research combines the study of British culture and religion with the history of the book during the nineteenth and twentieth centuries. I am deeply interested in how emotions and reading practices interact with personal faith throughout history, and how these then shape and direct human action. My goal is to write and teach history that is attentive and sensitive to the complex circumstances in which people made their own histories.
Selected Articles and Chapters
Reading Religious Decline: Secularisation and Spiritual Self-Fashioning in the Fans of Malcolm Muggeridge, c. 1966-1982,” Journal of Religious History 444, no. 1 (March 2020): 27-48. Doi: 10.1111/1467-9809.12643
The Atheist Bunyan: The Pilgrim’s Progress and Organized Freethought in Victorian Britain. Special issue on “Religion and the Book,” Mémoires du livre / Studies in Book Culture 6, no. 2 (Spring 2015)
John Bunyan” and “John Wesley” in The World’s Greatest Religious Leaders: How Religious Figures Helped Shape World History, Scott Hendrix and Uchenna Okeja, eds. (Santa Barbara, CA: ABC-CLIO, 2018). (2000 words each)
Affiliations
- 2011- American Society of Church History
- 2013- Society for the History of Authorship, Reading, and Publishing
- 2017- Midwest Conference on British Studies
- 2018- North American Conference on British Studies
Additional Campus Responsibilities
- 2019- Program Assessment Committee
- 2018- Archives Committee
- 2018- Faculty Advisor for the History Club
- 2018- Faculty Advisor for the Scholastic Leadership Society
Awards
- 2018 National Endowment for the Humanities Summer Institute Fellowship
- 2018 The Director’s Scholarship, Rare Book School—University of Virginia
- 2018 Mary Pennywitt Lester Dissertation Prize, Drew University
- 2018 George L. Shinn Scholarship in the Humanities, Drew University
- 2018 Dissertation Awarded with Distinction, Drew University
- 2013-18 Caspersen Graduate Fellowship, Drew University
- 2017 Antiquarian Booksellers’ Association Bursary, ABA
- 2017 Margaret and Marshall Bartlett Research Fellowship, Drew University
- 2017 Mid-Atlantic Conference on British Studies Research Travel Grant
- 2016 John R. Mulder Prize, Drew University
- 2016 Baylor University Travel Grant
- 2014 Society for the History of Authorship, Reading, and Publishing Grant