David Reagles

Education

Ph.D., History and Culture, DrewUniversity (2018)

M.A., History of Christianity, Wheaton College (2013)

Academic Interests and Specialties

Modern British and European History

The History of the Book and the History of Reading Malcolm Muggeridge

The History of Emotions

The History of Empire and Colonialism

The History of Christianity Theories of Secularization

Research

My research combines the study of British culture and religion with the history of the book during the nineteenth and twentieth centuries. I am deeply interested in how emotions and reading practices interact with personal faith throughout history, and how these then shape and direct human action. My goal is to write and teach history that is attentive and sensitive to the complex circumstances in which people made their own histories.

Selected Articles and Chapters

Reading Religious Decline: Secularisation and Spiritual Self-Fashioning in the Fans of Malcolm Muggeridge, c. 1966-1982,” Journal of Religious History 444, no. 1 (March 2020): 27-48. Doi: 10.1111/1467-9809.12643

The Atheist Bunyan: The Pilgrim’s Progress and Organized Freethought in Victorian Britain. Special issue on “Religion and the Book,” Mémoires du livre / Studies in Book Culture 6, no. 2 (Spring 2015)

John Bunyan” and “John Wesley” in The World’s Greatest Religious Leaders: How Religious Figures Helped Shape World History, Scott Hendrix and Uchenna Okeja, eds. (Santa Barbara, CA: ABC-CLIO, 2018). (2000 words each)

Affiliations

2011- American Society of Church History

2013- Society for the History of Authorship, Reading, and Publishing

2017- Midwest Conference on British Studies

2018- North American Conference on British Studies

Additional Campus Responsibilities

2019- Program Assessment Committee

2018- Archives Committee

2018- Faculty Advisor for the History Club

2018- Faculty Advisor for the Scholastic Leadership Society

Awards