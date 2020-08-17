Fall Festival – A Homecoming Weekend cancelled for 2020

The 2020-21 Bethany Lutheran College (BLC) Academic Year is set to open on Tuesday, August 25. With the ongoing pandemic controlling certain aspects of everyday life, including events on the Bethany campus, many familiar BLC happenings will look very different for the foreseeable future.

The College is implementing a variety of measures and protocols with the intent to limit the spread of the virus, ultimately forcing the cancellation or postponement of some events. One of the first, and most visible events affected by the new normal, is the traditional Fall Festival – A Homecoming Weekend which was to be held October 2 – 4, 2020. The 2020 version of the event has been cancelled.

Bethany’s Manager of Alumni Relations, Jacob Krier, commented about the news. “We’re deeply sorry that this wonderful, annual campus event will not happen the way it is traditionally held. We intend to come back in 2021 with the Bethany Fall Festival bigger and better than ever!”

Krier is looking for new ways for Bethany alumni to connect virtually in 2020. He encourages those with questions, concerns, or ideas about future events to contact him at the Bethany Alumni Office. His contact information can be found in the BLC online directory.