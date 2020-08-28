Jason Jaspersen

Education

M.S., Experiential Education (Minnesota State University)

B.F.A., Studio Art (Minnesota State University)

Academic Interests/Specialties

Exploring apprenticeship models for experiential art education.

Versatile creative specialties include bronze casting, direct plaster sculpting, oil painting, sumi ink painting, woodblock printing, bookbinding, digital illustration techniques, video production, and sand animation.

Professional Background

Instructing and mentoring in areas of studio art, drama, and publications. Fulfilled over 100 commissioned monumental and architectural sculptures, oil paintings, murals, illustrations, animations, and hand-pulled prints. Extensive experience collaborating on creative projects with publishers, consultants, fabricators, architects, and other contractors.

Research

Applying Experiential Educational practices to Art Education. Developing models for Liturgical Art training.

Books

“A Mighty Fortress Is Our God” – Illustrations- Kloria Publishing, “Stars in the Sky” – Illustrations – Wise Ink Creative Publishers

Selected Articles and Chapters

Regular contributor to the Hearts & Hands Podcast. Writer/host of “The Process” television series.

Additional Campus Responsibilities

Exhibitions Coordinator

Awards

Selected for The Saint John’s Pottery Jerome Foundation Emerging Artist Program. Various juried awards. Award-winning artist featured in various solo and group exhibitions. Featured in various print and web publications.